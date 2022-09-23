He left home on his bicycle on Wednesday night and never came back. For two days there were no traces of a 21-year-old, originally from Burkina Faso and living in Arcade. Then fortunately in the evening the happy ending: he was found between Giavera and Volpago. The young man’s parents had presented themselves to the carabinieri of Nervesa a few hours after his disappearance, who, in agreement with the Prefecture, started the research.

The 21-year-old is deaf and dumb and was seen leaving his home in Arcade aboard his white bicycle on the evening of September 21, in the direction of Spresiano. After the complaint, yesterday afternoon, the protocol for the search of missing persons was started. The firefighters – who asked for support from the specialized dog unit of the Belluno corps – and the carabinieri took care of it, but the research note concerned all the police forces.

“We immediately started the procedures and the searches were also joined by the volunteers of the Civil Protection and the association of carabinieri on leave”, said the mayor of Arcade Fabio Gazzabin, after having activated the emergency service.

The young man’s family has lived in Arcade for a long time now, where the 21-year-old attended high and middle school. The research immediately focused on the farmhouses in the area, where the boy could have gone to take refuge.

The police asked in the late afternoon for help from anyone who saw him or could report useful information for the purposes of research.