Twice as many one-person households as in 1950

Wiesbaden (epd). When it comes to living, the trend is moving away from the extended family towards being single. The proportion of one-person households has more than doubled since 1950 from almost a fifth (19 percent) to 41 percent last year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday in Wiesbaden. 73 years ago there were a total of 16.7 million households, compared to 40.9 million last year.

According to the statistics authority, in relation to the population in the households, this means that in 1950 only a good six percent of the citizens lived alone, while in 2022 it was a good 20 percent. Most of them (51 percent) were single, a quarter were widowed and just under a fifth (19 percent) were divorced.

Large families – defined as households with at least five people – were already the rarest form of living together after four-person households in 1950. With a share of 16 percent, however, they were “still relatively common”. Last year, on the other hand, the proportion of households with five or more people was just under 4 percent.

The long-term trend towards smaller households can also be seen in the average number of household members: in 1950 there were still three people in a household on average, in 2022 there were only two.

Households in which people live together who are not married or related – unmarried couples without children, for example, have gained in importance. The Federal Statistical Office has been collecting such data since 1976. At that time, unrelated or married people lived together in almost two percent of multi-person households, in 2022 already 12 percent. The proportion of households in which three or more generations live under one roof also fell: in 1976 it was just over three percent, in 2022 not even one percent.