This is how twin-win certificates work

TWIN-WIN certificates basically offer you double the chances of winning. Because the clever product concept allows you to benefit from both rising and falling prices. This structure is therefore a tailor-made fit for your investment strategy if you see great potential in an underlying asset but do expect slight uncertainties on the market.

Twin-win certificates offer you double opportunities: on the one hand, built-in leverage guarantees outperformance from the base price onwards as soon as the underlying asset rises. On the other hand, thanks to an intelligent safety mechanism, the twin-win certificate is well prepared even in the event of a possible weak phase in the underlying asset. At the end of the term, this not only absorbs declines up to a certain mark, the so-called PROTECT level, but even allows you to make money from it. Because if the underlying never falls to or below the defined PROTECT level from its emission level during the term, you will receive the loss related to the emission level paid out one-to-one as a profit at the end of the term.

Based on the issue level, the payout profile at the end of the term shows the disproportionate chance of profits and the participation in price declines, provided the PROTECT level was never reached or fallen below.