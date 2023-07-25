Twitter changes its logo to «X»

Social networking and communications service Twitter dropped the iconic blue bird logo and adopted the “X” as its official logo on Sunday night.

Its largest shareholder, Elon Musk, also changed his profile picture to the new Twitter logo.

Musk wrote in a tweet that x.com was also redirecting to twitter.com, adding that the company will “say goodbye to the Twitter brand and little by little to all the birds.” The action came after he announced the change over the weekend.

After acquiring Twitter, Musk said he would turn Twitter into “X, the app for everything.” In April, Twitter changed its legal name from Twitter Inc. to X Corp.

The company’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, wrote in a tweet that X will be characterized by limitless interactivity, focused on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking and will create a global marketplace of ideas, products, services and opportunities.

