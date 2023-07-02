Home » Twitter imposes daily limits on tweet reading
The American billionaire and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced this Saturday that users of his social network will be “temporarily” limited to reading only a small number of tweets per day. The businessman explained his decision by “the extreme levels of data extraction and manipulation of the system.”

Musk specified that different categories of users will be subject to different limits. Thus, from now on verified accounts will not be able to read more than 6,000 tweets per day, while unverified accounts will have access to only 600 daily tweets. In addition, the billionaire distinguished a third group, that of new Twitter users with unverified accounts, who are the ones who will be able to see the lowest daily number of tweets: 300.

Users in various countries have recently reported frequent interruptions in the operation of Twitter.

After the purchase of the social network, Musk introduced several changes to generate additional income and fulfill his promise to turn the network into a haven for free expression, while fighting spam and bots. with RT

