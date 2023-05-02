Home » Twitter platform that allows media publishers to charge users
Musk added that this feature, which will be launched in May, will make users who do not “sign up for a monthly subscription pay a higher price for each article that appears in front of them casually and wants to read it.”

Musk announced، Twitter will deduct 10 percent of the revenue from content subscriptions after the first year, stressing that the company will not deduct this percentage of revenue during the first twelve months. He said that includes subscriptions to long texts and video clips of several hours.

Since Musk took over the company, he has accelerated a number of changes in organization and products. The company introduced the blue check mark as a paid service and cut staff by about 80 percent.

Musk made adjustments to the company to increase revenues after the social media platform saw a decline in advertising income last year in the run-up to the acquisition that took place in October.

