Home » Twitter Rival Mastodon’s Active Userbase Increases By Over 100,000 By CoinTelegraph
News

Twitter Rival Mastodon’s Active Userbase Increases By Over 100,000 By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Twitter Rival Mastodon’s Active Userbase Increases By Over 100,000 By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Twitter rival Mastodon’s active user base grows by more than 100,000

A day after Twitter imposed new limits on the number of posts users can view (based on their verified status), Mastodonrival social media company, ha experienced a significant increase in traffic.

According to a July 2 post published by Eugene Rochkocreator and CEO of Mastodon, the active user base of the platform has increased by at least 110,000 units.

Eugen Rochko, CEO of Mastodon, reports on the platform. Source: MastodonMastodon is Twitter’s German rivalwith a structure similar to that of tweets, but which is distinguished by its decentralized nature e “user-driven”. While Twitter is controlled by a single entity, Mastodon works through a network of thousands of distributed computer servers and is mainly administered by volunteers.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Ideal Standard, green light for the consortium to purchase the Trichiana site

You may also like

A 2.5-year-old boy who fell on a TV...

Remembering Antonio Guzmán: The Tragic End of a...

Risaraldense bronze in judo – El Diario

the ability to react in the autobiographical book...

The first safe zone of agricultural production is...

The 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference: Showcasing Digital...

Verstappen fears the regulation changes of 2026

‘Beehive’ operation in 5 provinces based in Aydın

A plan emerges to encourage home purchases

SATURNIA FILM FESTIVAL 6 – From 26 to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy