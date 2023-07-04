Twitter Rival Mastodon’s Active Userbase Increases By Over 100,000 By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Twitter rival Mastodon’s active user base grows by more than 100,000

A day after Twitter imposed new limits on the number of posts users can view (based on their verified status), Mastodonrival social media company, ha experienced a significant increase in traffic.

According to a July 2 post published by Eugene Rochkocreator and CEO of Mastodon, the active user base of the platform has increased by at least 110,000 units.

Eugen Rochko, CEO of Mastodon, reports on the platform. Source: MastodonMastodon is Twitter’s German rivalwith a structure similar to that of tweets, but which is distinguished by its decentralized nature e “user-driven”. While Twitter is controlled by a single entity, Mastodon works through a network of thousands of distributed computer servers and is mainly administered by volunteers.

