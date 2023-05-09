Twitter will delete accounts that have not been used for years

Twitter will begin a filter of inactive accounts, as announced by Elon Musk, owner of the social network, through a publication on the same platform.

“We are purging accounts that have not had any activity for several years, so the number of followers is likely to decrease,” said the businessman.

At this time, app policies require users to sign in at least once every 30 days so they are not tagged as inactive, which may result in profile deletion.

Although, according to Musk’s announcement, the focus right now would be on accounts that haven’t been used for “years.” Something that will enable more available usernames.

An example of this situation was what happened a few days ago with the National Public Radio (NPR) profile, which stopped publishing for 52 days and the businessman threatened to take away their username to give it to another organization.

The reason why NPR stopped publishing was because Twitter labeled it as a media outlet affiliated or financed by the United States Government, as happened in the United Kingdom with the BBC or in Spain with RTVE.

“Our goal is to achieve maximum transparency and accuracy. I believe that media organizations should be self-aware and not falsely claim the total absence of bias”, were Musk’s words about the controversy over this label.

Since his arrival on the social network, the owner of Tesla has said that he wants to “maximize the use time (dedicated on the platform) without regret” in users, since this is key to attract the attention of advertisers, who measure their advertising intention according to the number of active accounts and the interaction they make by liking or commenting.

An announcement that came along with the possibility of creating a feed dedicated to videos, as TikTok and Instagram do. What the owner of the application wants is to improve the experience within the platform, because according to him it is a way to keep users longer within the social network.

In addition, he assured that at this time uploading videos to Twitter is a “bad” experience and that is why they are working on improving the process so that there is no difference between the quality of the content for cell phones and computers.

New subscription plan

The change in the labels generated controversy among the companies, because by modifying the blue badge for those users who pay Twitter Blue, golden verification was created for the companies, for which they must pay $1,000 per month.

This has made large organizations, such as Microsoft, decide not to pay for the label and not to pay for their managers, despite the fact that the figure may be lower compared to their income.

A situation that is not the same for small companies that want to take care of their name and grow on the social network. For that reason, Musk announced a change to the ‘Twitter Verified Organizations’ scheme to enable a new level of subscription.

This alternative will have a “lower cost” and for this reason the incorporation of organizations must be “managed carefully to avoid fraud”, although for now it did not give more details about what changes this format will have in the benefits and when it will be available. with Infobae

