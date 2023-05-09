Twitter will delete all inactive accounts

Elon Musk declared on Monday that he will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years from Twitter, his latest announcement with a view to streamlining the platform.

“We are debugging the accounts that have not been active for several years, which is why they will probably see their number of followers drop,” the owner of the social network warned in a tweet.

After the tycoon bought the platform for $44 billion at the end of October, he began a transformation of his operation, at the point of massive layoffs and chaotic changes.

Many advertisers have exited the website and app, while Twitter Blue’s new paid subscription formula (to be certified and have some privileges) seems a long way from compensating for revenue losses, according to analysts.

But the head of Tesla and SpaceX continues with his bet, encouraged by the responses of his fans.

“We work hard to make your feed as engaging as possible…How is it today compared to six months ago?” Musk asked in a poll Sunday.

Approximately 46% of 1.5 million voters answered “better”, and 38% “worse”.

Elon Musk has mentioned several times in recent months an enigmatic goal: “maximize usage time (spent on the platform) without regret.”

When brands decide where to advertise, they take into account different metrics, including the number of daily active users (or at least once a month), the average time on the platform or even “engagement”, that is, the number of interactions with the contents (such as comments, “likes”, etc.).

“Time spent with no regrets,” “isn’t like total number of users or another (metric). It’s just total number of minutes with no regrets,” Musk explained at a conference for advertising professionals last month in Miami, Florida.

Musk did not indicate how this parameter is specifically measured, whose name suggests that its appreciation is subjective.

According to studies by the consulting firm Insider Intelligence, Twitter’s revenue will fall 28% this year because “advertisers don’t trust Musk.”

In an interview with the BBC, Musk however assured that advertisers are coming back and that the company was “close to breaking even”.