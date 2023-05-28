Home » Twitter withdraws from the European Union Code against disinformation
Twitter withdraws from the European Union Code against disinformation

Twitter decided to withdraw from the European Union (EU) Code of Good Practices that go against disinformation on the Internet, although it will have to continue applying its rules if it wants to continue operating in the region, the European Commissioner for Industry, Thierry Breton, reported this Saturday.

“He can run, but he can’t hide. Beyond voluntary commitments, the fight against misinformation will be a legal obligation under the DSA (the Digital Services Act) from August 25, ”Breton tweeted, on the social network, owned by Elon Musk.

The Code of Good Practices was created in 2018 and is applied by some 30 companies, including the technology giants Meta, Google, Twitter, Microsoft and TikTok.

These companies participated in the drafting of the text, which includes some 40 recommendations aimed at establishing better cooperation with information verification services and stopping advertising pages that spread fake news.

