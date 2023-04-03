After the newspaper announced the non-cancellation of the service offered by the company.

The social platform Twitter has removed its verification mark from the main account of The New York Times newspaper, two days after the New York newspaper announced that it was refusing to pay for the new verification service offered by Elon Musk’s company, baptized as Twitter Blue.

However, the other sections of the newspaper do maintain the distinction of Twitter, which had announced that this Saturday the reorganization of the verification service would come into effect, which requires users to pay $8 to maintain the brand and $1,000 to the companies.

The vast majority of accounts distinguished with the blue mark continue to maintain the distinction, although when selecting the certification it is indicated that said account “is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.”

In other words, it does not clarify whether the verification mark appears on the user’s profile because he has paid or because he already had it prior to the entry into force of the new service.

On Friday, The New York Times jokingly anticipated an “apocalypse” on Twitter due to changes in this system, and insisted that it was not willing to pay for its institutional accounts.

The Times, which with 55 million followers is among the 25 most followed accounts on that social network, also informed its journalists that it will not reimburse them for the subscription to Twitter Blue, which provides the famous blue mark next to the username, “except in unusual cases in which it was necessary to work, “he adds.

Musk has charged against the NYT on Twitter calling it a “propagandist.”

The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting. Also, his profile is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable. They would have a lot more real followers if they only published their most important articles,” the controversial businessman wrote in a message.

According to The Washington Post, which also announced his refusal to pay for the verification mark, Musk wrote this morning in a tweet that he later deleted that he would give verified accounts “a few weeks grace unless they say they won’t.” pay now, in which case we will remove it.”

The Post maintained the gold-colored verification on Sunday, reserved for “official organizations.”

The basketball player LeBron James, who has 52 million followers and who commented on Friday that he would not pay for his verification, continued to maintain the blue Twitter mark on Sunday.

EFE

