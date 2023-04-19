Home » Two adult men disappeared in southern Cali
Two adult men disappeared in southern Cali

A couple of disappearances have dismayed the citizens of Cali and the authorities of the capital of Valle are investigating them intensely.

Two adult men, aged 25 and 31, vanished leaving their families stunned and the Metropolitan Police deeply concerned.

The first case is about the youngest, Sebastian Camilo Castañeda Ochoawho, after training in a gym in the Alfaguara sector, in Jamundí, a town less than 15 minutes from Cali, moved along Cañasgordas avenue heading to a shopping center located in the south of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Castañeda, who is a police officer of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPEC), according to investigations, was near La María avenue, located in the Ciudad Jardín neighborhood, commune 22 of Cali.

At 2:00 p.m. that day, the relatives received Sebastián’s last message; then his cell phone has been turned off.

The other case is that of the cattle merchant from Villavicía, Anderson Santoswho would also have gone to the same area of ​​Cañasgordas avenue, south of the city.

At that site, he allegedly met the dragon, who is said to have been traveling in a black Chevrolet Captiva truck.

“Out of respect for the families and the situation, from the mayor’s office we are taking the case with the greatest possible discretion. As soon as we have news that we can share we will let you know. I raise a prayer for them to return home soon and healthy and my solidarity with the families,” said the mayor of Jamundí, Andrés Felipe Ramírez.

A week ago in the rural area of ​​Jamundí, an INPEC dragoon was released, with humanitarian mediation.

The authorities continue collecting evidence and testimonies to find the whereabouts of these two people; Likewise, they do not have information that allows linking these cases.

