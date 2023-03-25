The Minister of Transportation led a Regional Work Table in Pitalito and announced the measures that will be taken in the Pericongo sector, route 45.

Before the meeting with the authorities and the community of the department of Huila, the Minister of Transportation spoke with the community of Naranjal, which had been blocking a road for several days. In this sense, they reached commitments and an investment of 30 billion pesos ($25,000 million by the Government and $5,000 million by the Government) was agreed through Invías to pave roads.

It is the habilitation of two alternate roads, the paving of the Naranjal road and the rehabilitation of the Pitalito-Acevedo-Suaza-Altamira road. They also added that they are working with the Ministry of the Environment to enable the reserve area and begin work on the viaducts in the Pericongo area.

“We are available to promote those projects that have not advanced and we will continue to talk,” said Minister Reyes.