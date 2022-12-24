A territory also makes itself known through events. The Province believes in it, the implementing body of a project file financed by the Fondo Comuni di border and co-financed by the Region, which has the objective of contributing to the organization of major events that are able to promote the Belluno area. But what is a “major event”? This is explained by the regulation that was approved yesterday in the provincial council. A fundamental step, because the 2.5 million euros allocated by the Fcc (2 million) and the Region (500 thousand euros) for the three-year period 2023/2025 are already available.

These are “events and demonstrations with a marked public impact at national or international level which enhance and promote the cultural, sporting, tourist and entertainment excellence of the province of Belluno and which involve a plurality of public and private subjects, guaranteeing in terms of promotion and of visibility passages and presences on the media of at least national level”, reads the regulation. The event “must generate a quantifiable benefit for the promotion of the territory or in terms of visibility, to acquire notoriety in order to increase tourist flows, or of direct repercussions at the time of the event”. Any examples? The Giro d’Italia, but also the Ski World Cup in Cortina, the Canoe World Cup in Auronzo (all events scheduled for 2023), but also the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Vajont.

“With this regulation we define the criteria for the assignment of contributions, as well as declining the concept of Big Events”, explained the provincial councilor responsible for tourism, Danilo De Toni. “These events will be managed by the Province’s structure and the promotion plan for them will be approved with subsequent measures”. Sporting, musical, entertainment and cinematography events will be included, those that celebrate illustrious characters of the province and cultural events: “It is important to enhance them, we have excellence in this area too”, underlined Simone Deola referring to culture. “Even more important than those of our territorial neighbors.”

In the case of sporting events, these are events assigned by the international and national federations of the various sporting disciplines, at the level of European and World Championships, World Cups, Giro d’Italia. In the case of cultural events, uniqueness pertains to the celebration of anniversaries and anniversaries of illustrious characters and artists from the province of Belluno. “With his own specific documents (even in several phases) the president of the Province will approve the provincial program for the promotion of Major events, based on the results of the joint technical table with the Region”.

The Great Event will be qualified by its duration, the economic impact, the tourist attraction generated, the activation of services such as hotels, restaurants, transport, shows and entertainment, the involvement of the territory. The events organized in the province will be financed, or which represent its image by spreading the territorial brand if held outside the Belluno area.

Project proposals may be submitted by bodies, public or private institutions, non-profit associations, foundations and companies. The events will be approved by a technical table made up of the Province and the Region.

The funding cannot exceed 80% of the expenses deemed eligible.