Two armchairs to be assigned in Ser.sa and Sportamente Belluno

The procedures for identifying the new directors of the companies are open. The mayor: “Delicate task, we need capable and competent people”

BELLUNO. Procedures have begun to identify the new directors of Ser.Sa and Sportamente Belluno, the companies wholly owned by the Municipality of Belluno that deal, respectively, with social welfare services for the elderly and sports facilities. The current administrative bodies are expiring, and yesterday the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin signed the decree which opens the terms for the candidacies. Candidates have until 12 noon on 22 August to submit their CVs, which the mayor will evaluate in order to choose the new sole directors of the companies. The assignment will last three years, expiring on the date of the shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the 2024 financial statements.

The situation of the two subsidiaries is delicate. Ser.Sa lives in a difficult condition as regards the staff: the absence of nurses and Oss does not allow them to occupy all the places available, which means lower income. With expenses soaring due to the pandemic and energy price increases, the company estimates that it will have a loss at the end of the year of at least 769 thousand euros. Sportively, he pays the increases in bills: the estimated loss at the end of the year will be 269 thousand euros.

The new directors will find themselves having to “restructure the offer”, anticipates the mayor, De Pellegrin. Which sends back to the sender the idea that the subsidiaries are a “poltronificio”, and that they can serve to satisfy someone who has not obtained positions in the new administration: “We will need capable, competent people, willing to take on a delicate task because the companies are not living a good time from a financial point of view », continues De Pellegrin. “I have my ideas on who could lead them, but I await the presentation of the curriculum to evaluate them.”

The outgoing director of Ser.Sa is Paolo Santesso. His salary is 22,939 euros gross per year. Fabio Gasperin is the one from Sportamente Belluno, with a gross salary of 12,640 euros per year. The president of Bellunum, who has a board of directors, should also be found. The former, Davide Lucicesare, had resigned before the elections. The appointment of the chairman of the BoD, by statute, is the responsibility of the Municipality of Belluno.

