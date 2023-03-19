Rio de Janeiro.- Two of the Big Brother participants (Big Brother) Brazil, one of the most watched television programs in the country, were expelled after being accused of having sexually harassed the Mexican influencer Dania Méndez, who was participating as a guest.

The singer Mc Guimê and the martial arts fighter Antônio Carlos, known as “Shoe Face”, were expelled from Big Brother Brazil 2023 by decision of the management of the Globo television station, announced on Thursday night and which generated great repercussion in the Brazilian and Mexican media.

Both were accused of sexually harassing Méndez, a participant in the current edition of La Casa de los Famosos de México and who would participate in the Brazilian program for a few days through an exchange.

Méndez, who had only been on the Brazilian program for a few hours, was the victim of alleged harassment by his fellow Brazilians at a party organized by the producers on Wednesday night and which was characterized by excessive alcohol.

Mc Guinê, married to the popular Brazilian singer Lexa, caressed the Mexican woman’s buttocks and tried to touch her breasts during the party despite Méndez discreetly avoiding him.

“Shoe Face” was more daring and, after trying to kiss the Mexican on the mouth and despite the victim’s refusal, he finally kissed her on the lips without consent.

The acts generated protests on social networks in Brazil for several hours throughout Thursday without Globo making a statement, which only happened almost at dawn this Friday when the expulsion of both participants was announced.

The decision was influenced by the announcement by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro that it opened an investigation for alleged sexual harassment against the two participants of Big Brother Brazil and that it would call them to testify at a police station.

I’m here to talk to you about something very unpleasant. We have a visitor in our house and, like all women, she deserves absolute respect,” said Big Brother Brazil presenter Tadeu Schmidt, announcing the expulsions.

Schmidt explained that the organizers considered that the two participants exceeded the limits and violated the rules of the program.

The decision was adopted despite the fact that Méndez herself, when called for a private conversation with one of the producers of La Casa de los Famosos, minimized the acts, said she had not felt attacked and attributed what happened to excess alcohol.

After the announcement of the expulsion, the Mexican woman felt responsible, cried profusely and tried to apologize to the other participants, forcing Schmidt to intervene again to clarify that nothing that happened had been her fault.

On the night of this Friday, the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke on the issue and said that violence against women “is not entertainment.”

«The episode of sexual harassment in the reality show with the highest audience in Brazil is not an isolated case. The expulsion of the defendants is necessary, but we are far from adequate treatment for these cases,” the Ministry for Women said in a statement.

According to the portfolio, it is necessary to “go further” so that women “never feel guilty” for the violence suffered. EFE

