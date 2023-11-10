Home » Two bodies of miners, found in Santander
Two bodies of miners, found in Santander

This Thursday, Colombian authorities rescued the lifeless bodies of two of the five people who were trapped by a coal mine explosion in a rural area of ​​the Colombian municipality of Landázuri, in the department of Santander (northeast).

“The bodies of two miners trapped in the Plan de Armas coal mine in Landázuri were found. We regret their death,” said the governor of Santander, Mauricio Aguilar, on social networks.

The official pointed out that the regional authorities, the Police and the Civil Defense continue working for “the recovery of three more miners who remain trapped.”

