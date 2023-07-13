Home » Two burned by lightning on Tofane via ferrata – News
Two burned by lightning on Tofane via ferrata – News

by admin
Two hikers who were traveling a via ferrata on the Tofane, above Cortina, were struck by lightning during a thunderstorm with hail that broke out on the mountain group in the afternoon.


Both suffered damage from electrocution, one slightly, the other of medium severity. After the alarm raised by another tourist, who saw them in clear difficulty, immobile on the route and unable to respond, they were identified and taken to safety by Alpine Rescue technicians, with the Suem helicopter from Piave di Cadore.


The two, a 64-year-old from Reggio Emilia and a 61-year-old from Oristano, were at the exit of the Ferrata Olivieri at Punta Anna, on the Tofane, when they were hit by three electric shocks during a strong hailstorm.

