One person was seriously injured following a road accident that occurred in the early evening of Friday 17 December along the former provincial road 94, in the section between the hamlet of Tissano di Santa Maria la Longa and Bicinicco.

Due to causes under investigation, two cars collided and, following the impact, one of the two ended up in a roadside ditch.

The nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure of Friuli Venezia Giulia sent the crew of an ambulance and that of the self-medication to the scene. The Sores nurses also alerted the firefighters and the police as far as they are concerned.

The person injured in the accident was transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code. The cause of the accident needs to be clarified.