Two cars collided on Thursday evening on Ruhrtalstrasse in Essen. A woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

In an accident on the Ruhrtalstrasse in Essen-Werden one person was injured on Thursday evening (9 March). As the police confirmed when asked, there were around 8 p.m. in the Ruhrtalstraße/Schuirweg intersection area two cars collided. The person, “probably a woman,” according to a police spokeswoman, is injured in a hospital has been brought.

Accident in Essen: the cause is “the subject of the investigation”

The woman appears to be the passenger in one of the vehicles. The police initially did not release any further details. The course of the accident was also “the subject of the investigation,” said the spokeswoman in the evening.

Die Ruhrtalstrasse was due to the accident in the evening blocked in the direction of Kettwig.

















