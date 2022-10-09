Home News Two cases of asymptomatic infection were found in Dalian on October 8, both were personnel from outside the region_Prevention and Control_Nucleic Acid_Testing
News

Two cases of asymptomatic infection were found in Dalian on October 8, both were personnel from outside the region_Prevention and Control_Nucleic Acid_Testing

by admin
Two cases of asymptomatic infection were found in Dalian on October 8, both were personnel from outside the region_Prevention and Control_Nucleic Acid_Testing

Original title: 2 cases of asymptomatic infection were found in Dalian on October 8, both were personnel from foreign companies

CNR Dalian, October 9 news (Reporter Bi Qiang) The reporter learned from the Dalian New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that on October 8, 2022, 2 asymptomatic infections were found in Dalian, both from outside the region. The personnel have all been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, and have been diagnosed by experts as asymptomatic infections. Specific information is as follows:

Case 1 is an asymptomatic infected person from Xinjiang Lailian who was found in Dalian on October 5th. At 12:00 on October 5, after he arrived at the Yan Expressway exit, the community immediately arranged a special vehicle for closed-loop transfer to a centralized isolation hotel for control. There was no social contact. The nucleic acid test results on October 5, 6, and 7 were all negative. The routine nucleic acid test on the 8th was positive.

Case 2 is a person who came to the company from Haicheng on October 6. On October 7, the Japanese reported the outbreak to the community after learning of the outbreak in Haicheng’s residence, and were included in the quarantine control. The nucleic acid test result was negative. On October 8, the routine nucleic acid test in isolation and control was positive.

Nucleic acid screening site (Photo by CCTV reporter Bi Qiang)

At present, epidemics have occurred in many places in China, and the epidemic prevention and control situation is complicated and severe. Especially after the 11th holiday, with the flow of people, the risk of epidemic importation has increased. The general public is requested to take personal protection when going out every day, implement prevention and control requirements such as scanning site codes, and participate in normalized nucleic acid screening as required. Foreign (returned) personnel should strictly implement the prevention and control requirements such as active reporting in advance, carrying a 48-hour nucleic acid test certificate, and immediate inspection on arrival, and cooperate with the community to implement classified management and control measures for foreign (returning) personnel.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  [China Observation]Wang Yimou's promotion of diplomatic system melee | 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Xi Jinping | Wolf Warrior Diplomacy

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Eruption in Stromboli, civil protection: “Do not leave...

Mammography screening, 80 percent adhesion: 193 cancers diagnosed

Xinhua Omnimedia+丨”Kwafu-1″ begins the journey of solar exploration...

Dear bills, the dual option of EU funds...

1 new confirmed case and 2 asymptomatic infections...

Shoot at a house in the night in...

Massacre in A4: no signs of braking, hypothesis...

From 17-22 on the 9th, 2 new cases...

Casada Cemetery in pieces: the residents call for...

Former Secretary of Wang Qishan and former President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy