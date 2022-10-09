Original title: 2 cases of asymptomatic infection were found in Dalian on October 8, both were personnel from foreign companies

CNR Dalian, October 9 news (Reporter Bi Qiang) The reporter learned from the Dalian New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that on October 8, 2022, 2 asymptomatic infections were found in Dalian, both from outside the region. The personnel have all been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, and have been diagnosed by experts as asymptomatic infections. Specific information is as follows:

Case 1 is an asymptomatic infected person from Xinjiang Lailian who was found in Dalian on October 5th. At 12:00 on October 5, after he arrived at the Yan Expressway exit, the community immediately arranged a special vehicle for closed-loop transfer to a centralized isolation hotel for control. There was no social contact. The nucleic acid test results on October 5, 6, and 7 were all negative. The routine nucleic acid test on the 8th was positive.

Case 2 is a person who came to the company from Haicheng on October 6. On October 7, the Japanese reported the outbreak to the community after learning of the outbreak in Haicheng’s residence, and were included in the quarantine control. The nucleic acid test result was negative. On October 8, the routine nucleic acid test in isolation and control was positive.

Nucleic acid screening site (Photo by CCTV reporter Bi Qiang)

At present, epidemics have occurred in many places in China, and the epidemic prevention and control situation is complicated and severe. Especially after the 11th holiday, with the flow of people, the risk of epidemic importation has increased. The general public is requested to take personal protection when going out every day, implement prevention and control requirements such as scanning site codes, and participate in normalized nucleic acid screening as required. Foreign (returned) personnel should strictly implement the prevention and control requirements such as active reporting in advance, carrying a 48-hour nucleic acid test certificate, and immediate inspection on arrival, and cooperate with the community to implement classified management and control measures for foreign (returning) personnel.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: