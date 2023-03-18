This Friday, the remote hearings of the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) began. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained enough evidence to sentence two MS gang members to 30 more years in prison.

“The FGR achieves that these MS gang members continue to be held in the #CECOT for 30 more years, for being guilty of aggravated homicide and other crimes committed between 2011 and 2014 in Soyapango,” the public institution exposed on its social networks.

It should be noted that all CECOT criminals will have remote hearings, so that they never leave these facilities. The terrorists who are in the mega jail are under maximum security.