Home News Two CECOT gang members are sentenced to 30 years in prison
News

Two CECOT gang members are sentenced to 30 years in prison

by admin
Two CECOT gang members are sentenced to 30 years in prison
Citizen security

Mar 17, 2023, 21:11 pm

This Friday, the remote hearings of the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) began. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained enough evidence to sentence two MS gang members to 30 more years in prison.

“The FGR achieves that these MS gang members continue to be held in the #CECOT for 30 more years, for being guilty of aggravated homicide and other crimes committed between 2011 and 2014 in Soyapango,” the public institution exposed on its social networks.

It should be noted that all CECOT criminals will have remote hearings, so that they never leave these facilities. The terrorists who are in the mega jail are under maximum security.



Next PostMore than 300 salvadorans are benefited with a medical journey in Ilopango

See also  The Pérez brothers are in prison for the murder of prosecutor Pecci

You may also like

The President of Formez PA at the meeting...

The Spring Breeze Rises the Sails in March...

They capture gang members linked to two murders...

ICC issues arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin

Cybersecurity, BT enhances the Settimo Milanese hub

Three new Tang dynasty tombs discovered in China

Perspective. Roxham Road, last step for the ‘Canadian...

ministers Urso and Pichetto sign DM for production...

The 10 best vegetarian cookbooks

Bukele administration adds 326 days with zero homicides...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy