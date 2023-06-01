Two centuries of landscapes and visions of Italy. The Alinari and Mufoco Collections at the Scuderie del Quirinale – Rome

Italy is a wish. Photographs, Landscapes and Visions (1842-2022). The Alinari and Mufoco Collections, Preparation | Courtesy of the Scuderie del Quirinale

– A two-century-long journey through the Italian landscape is staged at the Scuderie del Quirinale.Conceived as an identifying element of culture, a privileged subject of nineteenth-century artistic experimentation, in painting and photography, over the last fifty years the landscape has played a central role in Italian photography, giving life to a real school, recognized in the field international.From June 1st to September 3rd the exhibition Italy is a wish. Photographs, Landscapes and Visions (1842-2022). The Alinari and Mufoco Collectionsorganized with the Alinari Foundation for Photography and the Museum of Contemporary Photography, brings historical and contemporary photography to the attention of visitors through a narrative of the representation of the Italian landscape, from the mid-19th century to the present day.

Italy is a wish. Photographs, Landscapes and Visions (1842-2022). The Alinari and Mufoco Collections, Layout | Courtesy of the Scuderie del Quirinale

The exhibition is marked by over 600 works – including daguerreotypes, primordial negatives on paper and glass, plates, slides, up to large-format color prints – which intertwine an excursus dedicated to the different ways of representing the beautiful country.

In this chronological journey, the shots from the Alinari Archives leave room for the works from the collections of the Museum of Contemporary Photography. The great panoramic views of Rome and Florence by Michele Petagna and Leopoldo Alinari give way to the narration of the myth of the journey to Italy, with authors such as Girault de Prangey, Calvert Richard Jones, Frédéric Flachéron, Giacomo Caneva.

In the section dedicated to the negatives and the first attempts to restore Italy in color, the scientist Giorgio Roster stands out with rare pieces such as the autochromes. A subjective representation of the world by Vittorio Alinari and Wilhelm von Gloeden gives way to photography between the 1940s and 1950s, with the works of Vincenzo Balocchi and Luciano Ferri, Alberto Lattuada, and Fosco Maraini, where love of the photographer for the mountains and the landscape of southern Italy take on an anthropological value.



Giacomo Brogi factory, Piazzetta di San Marco with rain effect, Venice, 1910 ca. Gelatin silver print on Florence paper, Alinari Archives

The itinerary continues on the second floor with the works of the main authors of Italian and international photography from the post-war period to today. From the landscape as a scenario of social and political narration, typical of the season of reportage (with Letizia Battaglia, Carla Cerati, Uliano Lucas, Federico Patellani) and from the conceptual experiments of the seventies (with Mario Cresci, Franco Fontana, Mario Giacomelli), we arrive to the travel experience in Italy. Luigi Ghirri accompanies the gaze towards often marginal and anti-spectacular places that become the manifesto of a new Italian photography (as evidenced by the works of Gabriele Basilico, Giovanni Chiaramonte, Guido Guidi). We arrive at the new millennium with spectacular large-scale prints and new languages ​​as can be seen in the works of Paola De Pietri, Fischli and Weiss, Francesco Jodice.



Italy is a wish. Photographs, Landscapes and Visions (1842-2022). The Alinari and Mufoco Collections, Layout | Courtesy of the Scuderie del Quirinale

To generate a sort of short-circuit between the two collections, bringing, into the physical space of the exhibition, some of the most topical issues in the contemporary debate on the image, a series of sparks, moments of direct and unexpected dialogue. More than an itinerary in the history of Italian photography or of the Italian landscape and its transformations, the exhibition aims to be a precious experience animated by a tension between an extraordinary past and a more recent history, marked by tears, wild accelerations and aggressive interventions, dictated by economic development and globalization, which make the landscape complex and call for the definition of a new Italian cultural identity.