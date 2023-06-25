Two children are murdered in Quibdó

The children Sebastián Moreno Potes and Erinson Rentería Mosquera, both 15 years old, disappeared from their home in the San Vicente de Quibdó neighborhood on Tuesday, June 20. Yesterday, June 24, their lifeless bodies appeared floating in the middle of Atrato.

Ana Yency Potes Moreno, mother of the two children, reported that they had been summoned to return a stolen cell phone and from that moment they disappeared.

This morning, June 25, the autopsy process of the bodies is carried out in the San José de Quibdó cemetery.

Sebastián Moreno Potes studied at the Quibdó Departmental School, in the afternoon, and was part of the Estrellas del Futuro soccer club.

“Sebastián told me that he dreamed of being a great professional soccer player,” said Ana Yency Potes Moreno.

