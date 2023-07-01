Two children die in a fire inside a house in Santo Domingo

Of the children 9 and 3 and a half years old burned to death in the room of the house where they lived.

The incident occurred yesterday at 11:50 p.m. in the 12 de Octubre neighborhood of the Unión Cívica cooperative, in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

Rosa Carvajal, mother of the victims, pointed out that at the time of the tragedy she was not in the place since she was working. The woman said that her job was to give relaxation massages at night, without giving further details.

Another minor under the age of 14 was also in the house, who managed to get out through a rear window of the house. The little boy wanted to save his brothers, but the strong flames consumed the house.

The residents of the sector pointed out that last night there were heartbreaking moments and impotence for not being able to do anything to save the children.

The Fire Department arrived at the place to put out the fire, but the bodies were already cremated.

The corpses were moved to the Forensic Center from Santo Domingo.

The mother of the minors lived alone with her three children. She is of limited resources and asks for help with funeral expenses.

