Two Chocoanos in the Under 17 basketball call

Two Chocoan basketball players are part of the call made by the Colombian Basketball Federation, who will be in the first Under 17 men’s basketball camp that will take place from the 18th to the 22nd of this month in Tunja, Boyacá, directed by Professor Tomás Días Pérez, national selector of the inferiors attached to the Colombian Federation of this discipline.

The Chocoano athletes summoned are Sebastián Murillo Palacios, from Club Pollitos de Quibdó, and Keyner Farid Asprilla Mosquera, who lives in the United States.

The objective of this camp is to detect talents with a view to the South American Under 17 this year and strengthen the fundamentals with the possibility of being part of the team of our country for the South American this year.

Sisi Isabel Salas Rengifo, president of Club Pollitos, expressed her satisfaction at the call of the player from her Club and indicated that this is the result of very well planned processes, which have led many to be part of the Chocó teams and the good participation of the Club in federated national tournaments.

