Two cities in Fujian passed a batch of personnel appointments-Current Politics- Southeast Net

Nanping

The Standing Committee of the Nanping People’s Congress decides on the list of appointments and removals

(Adopted at the eleventh meeting of the Standing Committee of the Sixth People’s Congress of Nanping City on June 29, 2023)

1. Wei Dunsheng was appointed as the deputy mayor of Nanping Municipal People’s Government.

2. Remove Liang Fang from the position of Director of Nanping Education Bureau; appoint Yang Luan as Director of Nanping Education Bureau.

3. Yu Zhou was removed from the position of director of Nanping Science and Technology Bureau; Tan Shulong was appointed as director of Nanping Science and Technology Bureau.

4. Wu Qiqun was dismissed from the position of director of the Nanping Civil Air Defense Office and appointed as the director of the Nanping National Defense Mobilization Office.

List of Appointments and Removals of the Standing Committee of the Nanping People’s Congress

(Adopted at the eleventh meeting of the Standing Committee of the Sixth People’s Congress of Nanping City on June 29, 2023)

1. Wang Hongtao was removed from the position of chief judge of the Second Criminal Division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

2. Appoint Chen Fuhua as the Chief Judge of the Second Criminal Tribunal of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court, and remove him from the post of Deputy Chief Judge of the Second Criminal Trial Division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

3. Huang Jianying was removed from the post of chief judge of the Juvenile Division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

4. Appoint Chen Liming as the chief judge of the juvenile trial division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court, and remove him from the position of deputy chief judge of the First Criminal Trial Division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

5. Xu Faqing was removed from the position of chief judge of the first civil trial division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

6. Xu Xiuping was removed from the position of chief judge of the administrative division of Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

7. Appoint Zheng Jialin as the deputy chief judge of the filing division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court, and remove her from the position of deputy chief judge of the executive division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

8. Appoint Chen Zhiyong as the vice president of the first civil trial division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court, and remove him from the post of vice president of the trial supervision division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

9. Appoint Liu Donglong as the vice president of the Second Civil Tribunal of Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

10. Appoint Wu Yanjin as the vice president of the Second Civil Tribunal of Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

11. Zhang Yumei was appointed as the vice president of the administrative division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court;

12. Appoint Zhang Xiang as the vice president of the ecological environment trial division of the Nanping Intermediate People’s Court.

Quanzhou

Quanzhou Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee list of dismissed personnel

(Adopted at the 12th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 17th Quanzhou Municipal People’s Congress on June 28, 2023)

1. Chen Dayin was removed from the position of judge of Quanzhou Intermediate People’s Court;

2. Removal of Ma Xiao as a judge of the Quanzhou Intermediate People’s Court.

Quanzhou Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee list of dismissed personnel

(Adopted at the 12th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 17th Quanzhou Municipal People’s Congress on June 28, 2023)

Liu Xijie was removed from the post of prosecutor of Quanzhou People’s Procuratorate.

