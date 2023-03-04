Home News Two coca laboratories are destroyed in Unguía
Two coca laboratories are destroyed in Unguía

Troops from the 17th Brigade of the National Army destroyed two coca base paste laboratories in the village of Raiceros, municipality of Unguía, Chocó, where more than 300 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride were produced per month.

With this operation, the illegal economies of the Clan del Golfo were affected by more than 900 million pesos per month.

They also seized 130 gallons of processed gasoline, 32 gallons of coca paste in process, and more than 180 kilos of solid inputs used for the production of the alkaloid, among other items such as steel tanks, grameras, a vacuum packer, and a hydraulic press. .

