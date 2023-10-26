Home » Two Colombian boxers secure their trip to Paris 2024 at the Pan American Games
News

Two Colombian boxers secure their trip to Paris 2024 at the Pan American Games

by admin
Two Colombian boxers secure their trip to Paris 2024 at the Pan American Games

The Colombian boxers Valeria Arboleda and Angie Valdés secured their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This Wednesday, Valeria Arboleda won her Olympic ticket by defeating Chilean Tamara Maturana by unanimous decision in the quarterfinals of the -57 kilogram division. With this victory, she not only secured a bronze medal in the continental event, but also her participation in Paris 2024.

For her part, Angie Valdés, another prominent Colombian boxer, also qualified for the Paris Olympic Games. In this way, Valdés became the 28th athlete to secure her place in the Olympics, after defeating Venezuelan Krisandy Ríos by split decision in the quarterfinals in the 60 kilogram category.

See also  This is how the 'Heirs of Tradition' parade was lived

You may also like

Casanare and Meta at risk of protests, riots...

Experts Lead Efforts to Green Over 30 Million...

Decision on weapons and knife ban zone in...

The organization of the 2030 World Cup final...

The Maine Mass Shooting: A Look into the...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 27,...

Danger of collapse: Marienburg is to be renovated...

Israel’s targeting of journalists eliminates witnesses who convey...

Tragic Stories of the Maine Shooting Victims: Remembering...

Hamas: 50 hostages killed by Israeli bombings

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy