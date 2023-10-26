Two Colombian boxers secure their trip to Paris 2024 at the Pan American Games

The Colombian boxers Valeria Arboleda and Angie Valdés secured their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This Wednesday, Valeria Arboleda won her Olympic ticket by defeating Chilean Tamara Maturana by unanimous decision in the quarterfinals of the -57 kilogram division. With this victory, she not only secured a bronze medal in the continental event, but also her participation in Paris 2024.

For her part, Angie Valdés, another prominent Colombian boxer, also qualified for the Paris Olympic Games. In this way, Valdés became the 28th athlete to secure her place in the Olympics, after defeating Venezuelan Krisandy Ríos by split decision in the quarterfinals in the 60 kilogram category.

