This week the first date of the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores Cup was held, in which the Colombians had action Deportivo Independiente Medellín, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira. None of the three lost and although only the green won, in general the balance for Colombia was positive.

Conmebol recently published its ideal team of the week, as it usually does on each day of the competition. This time, two Colombian players had the luxury of being in the eleventh of Conmebol, representing their teams and the country with their good performance.

Víctor Moreno, the figure of the DIM before the International

The first of them was Victor Moreno, central defender of Deportivo Independiente Medellín and who has established himself as a starter in a fairly effective duo along with the experienced Andrés Cadavid. Also known as ‘Vimo’, he is 28 years old and was born in Nóvita, Chocó.

Moreno is trained in the minor divisions of the DIM and has played for teams such as Atlético FC (2016-2018), Orsomarso (2017-2018), Atlético Huila (2019), Alianza Petrolera (2020). In 2021 he returned to the DIM and was crowned champion with the Copa Colombia team, since then he has had continuity with the different DIM technicians (Bolillo Gómez, Julio Avelino Comesaña and now David González). In Transfermarkt, Víctor has a value of 950 thousand euros.

In addition to having performed well as a defender, Víctor Moreno was the author of the DIM goal with a header after a false start by the Internacional goalkeeper. At the end, the Brazilians tied taking advantage of an individual error by the player Jordy Monroy.