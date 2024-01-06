Two consecutive winter storms will hit the US. This is the forecast

“Winter Storm Brings Potential for Heavy Snow and Ice in Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern US”

As a winter storm barrels its way towards the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, millions of people are under winter storm warnings, bracing for heavy snow and ice that could cause significant travel disruptions.

Transportation crews have already begun preparing the region’s roads in anticipation of the storm, with central and northern Pennsylvania expected to receive up to 6 inches of snow. However, snowfall of up to a foot and significant ice is forecast, and travelers are being advised to expect major disruptions.

While some major cities, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York, and Washington, are less likely to see major snowfall, other cities in New England may experience several inches of snow. In Boston, crews are preparing streets to remain open in the event of snowfall, with drivers and up to 800 pieces of equipment on standby.

Following the first storm, an even more powerful and threatening storm is expected to hit mid-week, bringing snow, ice, strong winds, tornadoes, and torrential rain. As it strengthens rapidly, the storm will bring snow and possible blizzards across the central US towards the Great Lakes.

The storm will also draw warmer, more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing the risk of severe storms, strong tornadoes, and flooding rainfall near the Gulf Coast.

As it moves northeast, widespread torrential rain will fall on areas that have just been soaked and snowed in by the first storm. This poses a significant risk of flooding, especially in areas where rain on snow can amplify the danger.

The uncertainty of the storm track will play a significant role in determining the exact location and amount of snow that will fall, but the greatest chances for heavy snow are expected in the Plains, Great Lakes, Midwest, and Interior Northeast.

With the potential for widespread flooding and power outages, residents are urged to stay safe and remain cautious during the storm. The potential impact of these winter storms on the affected areas remains a major concern, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.

