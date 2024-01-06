Home » Two consecutive winter storms will hit the US. This is the forecast
News

Two consecutive winter storms will hit the US. This is the forecast

by admin
Two consecutive winter storms will hit the US. This is the forecast

“Winter Storm Brings Potential for Heavy Snow and Ice in Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern US”

As a winter storm barrels its way towards the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, millions of people are under winter storm warnings, bracing for heavy snow and ice that could cause significant travel disruptions.

Transportation crews have already begun preparing the region’s roads in anticipation of the storm, with central and northern Pennsylvania expected to receive up to 6 inches of snow. However, snowfall of up to a foot and significant ice is forecast, and travelers are being advised to expect major disruptions.

While some major cities, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York, and Washington, are less likely to see major snowfall, other cities in New England may experience several inches of snow. In Boston, crews are preparing streets to remain open in the event of snowfall, with drivers and up to 800 pieces of equipment on standby.

Following the first storm, an even more powerful and threatening storm is expected to hit mid-week, bringing snow, ice, strong winds, tornadoes, and torrential rain. As it strengthens rapidly, the storm will bring snow and possible blizzards across the central US towards the Great Lakes.

The storm will also draw warmer, more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing the risk of severe storms, strong tornadoes, and flooding rainfall near the Gulf Coast.

As it moves northeast, widespread torrential rain will fall on areas that have just been soaked and snowed in by the first storm. This poses a significant risk of flooding, especially in areas where rain on snow can amplify the danger.

See also  Programming Holy Week 2023 Jesus Nazareno Parish

The uncertainty of the storm track will play a significant role in determining the exact location and amount of snow that will fall, but the greatest chances for heavy snow are expected in the Plains, Great Lakes, Midwest, and Interior Northeast.

With the potential for widespread flooding and power outages, residents are urged to stay safe and remain cautious during the storm. The potential impact of these winter storms on the affected areas remains a major concern, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.

You may also like

Arresting a person who violated the sanctity of...

The mystery behind Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un...

Conte: “Moral question? Meloni is wrong

Speech by Dr. Samir Bodinar, Director of the...

Ex-military would be harassing Noticias Caracol journalist

Footwear Innovation Day 2023 By design&develop srl (1º...

Nak-yeon Lee “We will cooperate with ‘principles and...

This Cuban in need of dialysis emigrated to...

Ready for their first competition of 2024

US stock futures fall; inflation data, bank profits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy