Two corporations joined forces for Environmental Education in Cauca – news

With the purpose of strengthening the Environmental Educational Processes in the department of Cauca, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cauca (CRC) signed an alliance with the Manantial Social Corporation.

This union seeks to promote co-responsibility in the construction of new links between society, nature and culture.

The Manantial Corporation, key in this initiative, has a presence in 12 educational centers in the municipalities of Morales and El Tambo, where it promotes the strengthening of School Environmental Projects (PRAE), with a comprehensive approach and establishes strategic alliances for the development of the program, enriching specialized knowledge in areas of participatory monitoring.

Within the framework of the agreement, various activities will be carried out, including the execution of environmental educational initiatives through the public-private alliance; the implementation of environmental educational strategies, in collaboration with the Corporación Social Manantial team, and the holding of educational environmental days, together with linked strategic allies.

Additionally, the CRC team of professionals will provide support and training in updating School Environmental Projects in the municipalities of Morales and El Tambo. This will make it possible to strengthen the development of the document, providing the details necessary to understand the essential aspects related to water, biodiversity, restoration, soil and climate change.

A fundamental component of this alliance is direct interaction with the educational environment, for which visits will be made to the 12 educational institutions, involving students in the Environmental Education process and carrying out participatory monitoring in accordance with good practices. associated with the School Environmental Program.

In addition, incentives will be granted to the institutions or educational centers that are part of this process and that demonstrate the successful execution of the School Environmental Projects, as well as the sustainability of environmental education in said institutions.

The CRC and the Manantial Social Corporation are committed to comprehensive environmental education and the joint construction of an Environmental and Sustainable Cauca.

