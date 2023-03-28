PRESENT

The QuitoZoo reported that it has an area of ​​approximately 300 square meters, specially designated for these crocodiles. The Quito Zoo is home to two coastal crocodiles (Crocodylus acutus) -a male and a female- that were kept under human care at the El Pantanal zoo in the coastal city of Guayaquil. This transfer was made in order to promote greater knowledge of this species among visitors to the QuitoZoo and the general public, the QuitoZoo said in a statement issued on March 21, 2023.

Habitat for the two coastal crocodiles that are already part of the population that takes refuge in the QuitoZoo. March 21, 2023 Quito Zoo / Firsts ec



The new habitat. In order for them to live in a suitable space, the QuitoZoo now has an area of ​​approximately 300 square meters, specially designed for these crocodiles. For this, it was necessary to design and build an enclosure with infrastructure based on the characteristics of its habitat, which in Ecuador is located especially in the mangrove swamp of the Gulf of Guayaquil.

Crocodiles are animals that carry out their lives in both aquatic and terrestrial environments. For this reason, this new area of ​​the QuitoZoo has an S-shaped water pool, with a capacity for around 70,000 liters of water with a temperature between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, which is achieved with a heater installed as part of the basic infrastructure for this enclosure. The crocodiles will be able to submerge, as in the mangroves; The artificial pool has wide shores, where they will have space to sunbathe and rest. The system also has water filtration to maintain optimal conditions and promote the health of these large reptiles.

The new inhabitants of the QuitoZoo will have the possibility of choosing the most suitable environment to regulate their temperature needs at will in order to carry out their metabolic processes normally. The enclosure will maintain open outdoor spaces, as well as closed night rooms to ensure optimum temperature and provide options for the animals. The night quarters have a portion of the habitat in the terrestrial phase and another in the aquatic phase. They have an air heating system to ensure that at night the temperature does not drop below 18 degrees Celsius and that the animals have temperature comfort.

The diet. The crocodiles that arrive at the zoo measure between 2 and 2.70 meters, and their weight varies between 70 and 110 kilos. In general, male crocodiles can measure between 5 and 6 meters and weigh up to 500 kilograms, while females generally measure between 3 and 3.5 meters. In wildlife they feed on fish, crabs and mammals that walk near the banks of rivers, mangroves or lagoons where they live in wildlife. Under human care, their diet is mainly composed of fish, chicken and, to a lesser extent, red meat and crab.

According to the National Strategy for the Conservation of the Coastal Crocodile, this is a species considered globally as “vulnerable” threatened, according to the criteria and categories of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). / Scoops ec