Home News Two cyclists hit on the Pontebbana are serious
News

Two cyclists hit on the Pontebbana are serious

by admin
Two cyclists hit on the Pontebbana are serious

The accident in the morning in Spresiano at the Busco intersection: the road closed to traffic for almost an hour

SPRESIAN. Due cyclists from Mestre were seriously injured, even if they are not in danger of life, on the morning of August 16 on Pontebbana in the municipal area of ​​Spresiano. A car touched one of the two as it passed them, thus creating a domino effect.

THE INTERVENTION OF THE RESCUERS

Spresiano, the intervention of rescuers on the Pontebbana

Some passing motorists sounded the alarm to 118. The helicopter rescue and two ambulances intervened on the spot. Both injured cyclists were then hospitalized at the Ca ‘Foncello in Treviso.

Pontebbana remained closed to traffic for the time necessary for rescuers to operate safely. Long columns both in the direction of Conegliano and Treviso.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Covid, Di Maio: "Via the outdoor masks, so Italy becomes more attractive for tourists"

You may also like

Salento, violent tornado on the coast: swimmers on...

Salento, violent whirlwind: swimmers on the run and...

Nuclear, who is for yes and who for...

With a questionable record, the real Locarno winner...

Ivrea, the 61-year-old naked who threw stones at...

Conte to LaStampa.it: “No list of loyalists, we...

Treviso, Grigoletto leaves the Democratic Party after the...

62 projects with a total investment of 73.6...

Marmolada, large landslide at Punta Uomo: no hikers...

The province’s epidemic prevention and control work video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy