The accident in the morning in Spresiano at the Busco intersection: the road closed to traffic for almost an hour

SPRESIAN. Due cyclists from Mestre were seriously injured, even if they are not in danger of life, on the morning of August 16 on Pontebbana in the municipal area of ​​Spresiano. A car touched one of the two as it passed them, thus creating a domino effect.

THE INTERVENTION OF THE RESCUERS

Spresiano, the intervention of rescuers on the Pontebbana

Some passing motorists sounded the alarm to 118. The helicopter rescue and two ambulances intervened on the spot. Both injured cyclists were then hospitalized at the Ca ‘Foncello in Treviso.

Pontebbana remained closed to traffic for the time necessary for rescuers to operate safely. Long columns both in the direction of Conegliano and Treviso.