Home News Two days dedicated to the industrial applications of technical films
News

Two days dedicated to the industrial applications of technical films

by admin
Two days dedicated to the industrial applications of technical films

On February 22nd and 23rd Fenix ​​Digital Group opened the doors of its headquarters in Settimo Milanese to present the new showroom and for an open house entitled “Industrial applications on technical films: from screen printing to digital printing”, dedicated to every type of application industrial of rigid, flexible and integration plastic materials. During the two days of the event, the specialized partners Serigrafia LaSeCs and Tecnostampa were hosted, together with the companies APA Group (PMMA), Zünd (cutting flat plotters), Caldera (cutting software and workflow), GDC (low thickness film in PVC and polycarbonate) and Sirpi (MacDermid Autotype authorized dealer, plastic films), who offered various interventions and live demonstrations.

By industrial applications of plastic films we mean the decoration and customization, with UV LED digital inkjet printing through production and digitized workflows, of finished products, semi-finished products or components such as membrane keyboards, printed panels, front panels and industrial decorations. The “vertical” themed open house was one of the first events of its kind at a national level to deal comprehensively with these application areas, touching every aspect of the production flow over two days of meetings, training and full-cycle demonstrations thanks to the innovation of flatbed industrial inkjet printing technologies by swissQprint. These are fixed-bed printing systems for screen printing and industrial decoration departments with which to respond to increasingly on-demand and personalized production.

As for the showroom, the structure was renovated according to Fenix ​​Digital Group’s industrial development plan, not only to enhance the history and context of visual communication, but also to expand the possibilities of industrial application development that can now be reached with flatbed printers and superwide format swissQprint. The structure counts on new operating spaces that have more than doubled and extended to over 800 square meters, thus enhancing the space available to the production technologies on display and ready to create industrial applications, including those in the field of plastic materials for industrial uses. The new showroom also offers an expanded training area intended for training and events.

See also  Xi Jinping Attends the Summit of the Communist Party of China and World Party Leaders and Delivers a Keynote Speech — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Looking forward to taking...

Thief who was beaten by the community in...

Dating through social networks: these are some of...

Controversy between governor-in-charge and governor-elect

Stellantis, $155 million in Argentina to secure strategic...

Karol G explained in what order his new...

They propose a march to defend that the...

The Church celebrates ten years of partnership with...

Physiotherapy and business administration from María Cano receive...

“Let’s smoke a joint” The controversial invitation from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy