On February 22nd and 23rd Fenix ​​Digital Group opened the doors of its headquarters in Settimo Milanese to present the new showroom and for an open house entitled “Industrial applications on technical films: from screen printing to digital printing”, dedicated to every type of application industrial of rigid, flexible and integration plastic materials. During the two days of the event, the specialized partners Serigrafia LaSeCs and Tecnostampa were hosted, together with the companies APA Group (PMMA), Zünd (cutting flat plotters), Caldera (cutting software and workflow), GDC (low thickness film in PVC and polycarbonate) and Sirpi (MacDermid Autotype authorized dealer, plastic films), who offered various interventions and live demonstrations.

By industrial applications of plastic films we mean the decoration and customization, with UV LED digital inkjet printing through production and digitized workflows, of finished products, semi-finished products or components such as membrane keyboards, printed panels, front panels and industrial decorations. The “vertical” themed open house was one of the first events of its kind at a national level to deal comprehensively with these application areas, touching every aspect of the production flow over two days of meetings, training and full-cycle demonstrations thanks to the innovation of flatbed industrial inkjet printing technologies by swissQprint. These are fixed-bed printing systems for screen printing and industrial decoration departments with which to respond to increasingly on-demand and personalized production.

As for the showroom, the structure was renovated according to Fenix ​​Digital Group’s industrial development plan, not only to enhance the history and context of visual communication, but also to expand the possibilities of industrial application development that can now be reached with flatbed printers and superwide format swissQprint. The structure counts on new operating spaces that have more than doubled and extended to over 800 square meters, thus enhancing the space available to the production technologies on display and ready to create industrial applications, including those in the field of plastic materials for industrial uses. The new showroom also offers an expanded training area intended for training and events.