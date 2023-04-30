Two days left to present the Income statement

Social protection and investment for development require that all citizens and companies make their respective contributions through taxes and specific contributions.

The governments of ARENA and the FMLN allowed the culture of non-payment to take hold for more than 30 years, but the government of President Nayib Bukele corrected these practices with the Anti-Evasion Plan and the Anti-Smuggling Plan, which are now in their third phase.

“We are going to expand the Anti-Evasion plan with more force, especially in the western and eastern areas,” said the head of the Ministry of Finance (MH), Alejandro Zelaya. Since October 2019, these actions have contributed to an increase of more than $2 billion, in addition to reporting numerous captures.

“We do not like to use these tools that the Ministry of Finance has, but we are not going to commit the crime of omission either and we are going to intensify our fight against tax evasion,” the minister emphasized, since the law obliges officials to investigate cases where an offense is suspected. “We want to spread the Anti-Evasion Plan because we have seen a higher level of non-compliance in some areas of the country that have been previously identified,” added the head official of the MH.

Phase 3 of the Anti-Evasion Plan more directly incorporated the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the National Civil Police and the Armed Forces, to expedite the process of seizures, raids, captures and bringing cases before the courts.

Between the night of April 27 and the early morning of April 28, the Treasury and the FGR, plus the security forces, “launched an operation: the largest in our history of the Anti-Evasion Plan.” As a result, arrest warrants were issued against 68 people who made up a smuggling network that defrauded the treasury of $2.4 million. Said network had four cells that operated in border sites of Santa Ana, Chalatenango and San Miguel.

In the same way, since Phase 3 was launched, there have already been different operations of people who tried not to pay up to $3 million in taxes. “They are bad businessmen who hide their profits from the treasury to enrich themselves, at the expense of taking away progress from our country,” lamented the finance minister.

