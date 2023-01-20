The Government of Cesar issued in the last hours the decree “by which two (2) days of mourning are decreed in the department and the flag is ordered to be raised at half mast”, due to the deep pain that overwhelms the population due to the tragic death of the Press Advisor of this agency, Rosa Elena Rosado Quintero, and the audiovisual producer Jairo Bolívar Araújo Carrillo, who provided their services to this government agency with dedication and responsibility.

“That, in the exercise of her profession, for 25 years, Rosa Elena Rosado Quintero developed a fruitful journalistic career from different positions and media outlets, including director of the El País Vallenato portal, director of Cardenal Noticias, director of Communications of the Mayor of Valledupar, adviser in the Congress of the Republic and adviser of Communications in the Governor’s Office of Cesar”, reads the decree.

Among her most significant institutional actions, Rosa Elena Rosado Quintero stood out for her incomparable gift of mediation, her vehement dedication to work and her unwavering commitment to provide citizens with reliable information on social development initiatives, which since the beginning of this four-year has been promoting and materializing the administration “We Do It Better”.

Due to her virtues and human qualities, among which her dedication as a mother, her loyalty as a wife and her transparency as a friend stand out, Rosa Elena Rosado Quintero deserves admiration and respect and is worthy of being exalted and remembered as an example of life.

Jairo Bolívar Araújo Carrillo distinguished himself for his thorough and generous behavior and for the love he professed for his duties, which allowed him to build an outstanding professional career as an audiovisual producer in important companies such as Caracol Televisión.

The legacy of Rosa Elena Rosado Quintero and Jairo Bolívar Araújo Carrillo will endure in the new generations of social communicators, journalists and audiovisual producers, who found in them examples of professionalism and impeccable citizen behavior.

In this sense, the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza, declares two days of mourning in the department of Cesar, for these irreparable losses, expressing condolences and feelings of solidarity to their families.

In the same way, it is ordered to raise the flag of the department of Cesar at half mast in the facilities of the Government of Cesar, and other departmental entities of decentralized order, as a sign of mourning.

