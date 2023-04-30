Two dead after shelling on Russian border region near Ukraine

According to official information, two people were killed by shelling from Ukraine in the western Russian border region of Bryansk. The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomas, wrote this in his Telegram channel on Sunday night. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed a house in the village of Susemka and damaged two other houses.

Russia, which launched a war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine more than 14 months ago, has repeatedly complained about shelling on its own territory.