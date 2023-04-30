Home » Two dead after shelling on Russian border region near Ukraine
News

Two dead after shelling on Russian border region near Ukraine

by admin
Two dead after shelling on Russian border region near Ukraine

According to official information, two people were killed by shelling from Ukraine in the western Russian border region of Bryansk. The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomas, wrote this in his Telegram channel on Sunday night. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed a house in the village of Susemka and damaged two other houses.

Russia, which launched a war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine more than 14 months ago, has repeatedly complained about shelling on its own territory.

See also  Xiamen Citizens Watching and Helping Nucleic Acid Sampling Sites Warm Hearts

You may also like

Now we have also hit the evaders head-on

Army and CTI capture a man with 1000...

Old becomes new: historic school building in Lindlar...

USAID will train 600 entrepreneurs in a vulnerable...

Perspectives. Mariano Sigman, the explorer of the human...

Zhang Ming, Special Welding Technician of Bridge Branch...

Austria: Two-year-old survives eleven-meter fall

New technology brand is installed in Riobamba

Mayor Quintero reacts to J Balvin’s concert in...

Company logos may be used on toy trucks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy