Comandos de Salvamento reported the explosion of a clandestine rocket in the municipality of El Congo, Santa Ana, leaving two people dead and at least ten burned.

“The victims worked pyrotechnic products in a house located in Jardines del Jordán, in the El Ranchador de Santa Ana Canton,” the institution reported.

Commandos added that the incident occurred after seven at night when the workers manipulated the gunpowder to make fireworks and supply the demand. At the time of the explosion, neighbors ran to help those affected and proceeded to notify the authorities who were present to provide first aid and put out the flames.

The emergency was attended by lifeguards from the Green Cross, the Red Cross, Firefighters, Civil Protection, PNC and elements of the army.

The burned people were taken to different care centers.