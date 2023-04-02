Home News Two dead and 10 burned in a clandestine rocket explosion in Santa Ana – Diario La Página
News

Two dead and 10 burned in a clandestine rocket explosion in Santa Ana – Diario La Página

by admin

Comandos de Salvamento reported the explosion of a clandestine rocket in the municipality of El Congo, Santa Ana, leaving two people dead and at least ten burned.

“The victims worked pyrotechnic products in a house located in Jardines del Jordán, in the El Ranchador de Santa Ana Canton,” the institution reported.

Commandos added that the incident occurred after seven at night when the workers manipulated the gunpowder to make fireworks and supply the demand. At the time of the explosion, neighbors ran to help those affected and proceeded to notify the authorities who were present to provide first aid and put out the flames.

The emergency was attended by lifeguards from the Green Cross, the Red Cross, Firefighters, Civil Protection, PNC and elements of the army.

The burned people were taken to different care centers.

See also  Expert: The CCP's "common prosperity" has become "common poverty" | Xi Jinping | The Epoch Times

You may also like

PNC captures two people who tried to make...

“María de Buenos Aires”, the first opera-tango arrives...

Traditional Bottrop company with two reasons to celebrate

How many children does Falcao have and how...

The training course for administrators (information officers) of...

Federal Council approves 49-euro ticket – NWB Livefeed

Majucla School Center holds festival in a gang-free...

Global study on antibiotic resistant bacteria

Housing market in Austria: volume of new construction...

Agricultural and livestock lands adjacent to the peripheral...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy