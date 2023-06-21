Two dead and 31 injured in a train crash in Tunisia

Hespress out of bounds Photo: AFP Hespress – ReutersWednesday 21 June 2023 – 11:54

Tunisian radio said on Wednesday that two people were killed and 31 injured in a train accident between Gabes and Tunis.

The radio quoted a medical official as saying that the accident occurred late on Tuesday evening, and that the two dead were the train driver and his assistant.

Tunis train rollover accident

