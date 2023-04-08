Authorities of the National Civil Police (PNC) reported a traffic accident on the street in Comasagua, at the turnoff to Matazano, where there were deaths and other people were injured, who were taken to a hospital.

According to updated information, two people died and around 10 were injured in a traffic accident registered in Comasagua. Authorities indicate that the pickup driver was still learning to drive.

Among those affected are two minors who receive medical attention in pediatrics, according to reports their injuries are in upper and lower limbs.

The traffic accident was caused by a person who was learning to drive and was driving a pick up, in Comasagua.

The others injured by the accident in Comasagua are stable and receive timely medical attention.