Two dead and ten injured after attack in wake room

On the morning of May 18, 2023, in the wake room gardens of edenlocated on the avenue Flavio Reyesof Manta (manabí), a new armed attack was registered.

Preliminarily it is known that two people died and 10 were injured, including minors.

It happened during the wake of the Manabita traffic agent, Andres Moreira Cedenowho was assassinated in Guayaquil on May 16, 2023.

He Fire brigade of Manta and other Police units, such as Criminalistics and Dinased, are on the site.

According to preliminary information, a subject would have arrived at the site with a weapon and shot to kill. He then escaped.

The mayor of the city, Augustine IntriagoHe reacted on his social networks and assured that “what happened in Manta is terrifying.”