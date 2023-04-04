A few minutes ago there was a confrontation between the National Army and the ELN, in the municipality of Araquita, Arauca, where two guerrillas were killed and two others were captured.

During the exchanges of fire, military material was seized, and a military aircraft made a tour of the area.

It should be remembered that once peace negotiations are underway with this criminal organization, the terrorist acts against the public forces continue, a thin thread that puts the maintenance of these tables on edge.

On the other hand, this would be another attack by the ELN, since days ago there was a massacre of 9 uniformed officers in Catatumbo while they were resting.

Apparently, according to intelligence from the authorities, some leaders of this group are behind the different attacks, the same ones that have an arrest warrant and have not yet been carried out.