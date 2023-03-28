Home News Two dead in a failed robbery in the city center of Kisangani
News

Two dead in a failed robbery in the city center of Kisangani

by admin
Two dead in a failed robbery in the city center of Kisangani

Two people killed on the spot, including a soldier and one of the thugs on Tuesday March 28, 2023 in a robbery in the city of Kisangani, Tshopo province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Unidentified people came to rob a store near the RTNC Kisangani station, witnesses said. In their work room, they fired several shots to clear their way.

It was while trying to intervene to intervene that two military policemen and guards at the RTNC were shot. One died instantly while the other, seriously injured, was taken to university clinics for proper care.

After the failure of their robbery and wanting to disappear in nature, one of these thugs fell on the motorcycle. Recovered by the inhabitants, it was completed on the spot.

For now, calm seems to be returning to downtown Kisangani, which has never experienced such an adventure.

Writing

See also  State Intellectual Property Office: my country's international patent applications reached 69,500, ranking first in the world for the third consecutive year-Zhejiang Online

You may also like

Minister Durán says that 66,417 gang members have...

Call Center Be Call Group

Partial cancellations and delays in rail traffic on...

“They say that in El Salvador journalists are...

Man missing in Campoalegre, was found lifeless

The Provincial Drug Administration and the Greater Bay...

German bonds give way again

Hugo Pérez points to a preparation tour of...

The UN denounces arbitrary detentions in El Salvador

Andorfer brothers want to get to the top...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy