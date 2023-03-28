Two people killed on the spot, including a soldier and one of the thugs on Tuesday March 28, 2023 in a robbery in the city of Kisangani, Tshopo province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Unidentified people came to rob a store near the RTNC Kisangani station, witnesses said. In their work room, they fired several shots to clear their way.

It was while trying to intervene to intervene that two military policemen and guards at the RTNC were shot. One died instantly while the other, seriously injured, was taken to university clinics for proper care.

After the failure of their robbery and wanting to disappear in nature, one of these thugs fell on the motorcycle. Recovered by the inhabitants, it was completed on the spot.

For now, calm seems to be returning to downtown Kisangani, which has never experienced such an adventure.

