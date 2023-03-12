12.03.2023 h 14:25 comments

Two dead in the terrible collision between motorcycle and bicycle, one lived in Poggio a Caiano

The accident happened this morning on via Vecchia Pisana in the municipality of Lastra a Signa. The Pegaso air rescue also intervened but for the drivers of the two vehicles there was nothing they could do

A fifty-year-old from Poggio a Caiano died this morning 12 March in a terrible accident that took place around 11 in via Vecchia Pisana in Lastra a Signa. A 57-year-old also died in the collision between a motorcycle and a bicycle. The two vehicles collided head-on and, unfortunately, there was no escape for the drivers. Despite the desperate attempts of the 118 rescuers, who also made the Pegasus intervene, both died practically instantly. It will now be up to the carabinieri to clarify the dynamics of the tragedy. According to an initial reconstruction, the Ducati motorcycle ridden by the 54-year-old from Poggese was going towards Malmantile when he collided with the cyclist, who was instead proceeding towards Lastra a Signa. The road was closed for a long time due to the intervention of the rescuers and then to allow the legal surveys to be carried out. Both vehicles were seized and an autopsy was ordered on the two victims by the magistrate on duty.