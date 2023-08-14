Home » Two deceased is the result of an accident in Guamote
TRANSIT. –

A misfortune is what was experienced yesterday afternoon in the Guamote canton, as two people lost their lives due to a serious traffic accident, which occurred in the middle of Panamericana Sur, Santa Teresita sector.

The affectations were evident in the place of the road tragedy. (Photo: courtesy citizen)

A completely destroyed vehicle, damage everywhere and the fear of the citizens of the Guamote canton, was evidenced yesterday afternoon, August 11, 2023, since, due to the serious road accident, two people lost their lives.

The incident was alerted to ECU-911 Riobamba around 1:00 p.m., so paramedics and National Police agents went to the scene to care for those affected by the incident; However, when the relief entities arrived, the deaths of two people were confirmed.

The name of one of the fatalities was disseminated on social networks, since, according to the documents found at the site of the tragedy, it would be José David Vásconez Paredes, a native of Santo Domingo de Los Tsáchilas and who is allegedly a physiotherapist. On the other hand, about the other deceased person, his identity was not known until the closing of this edition. The Guamote Firefighters helped with the rescue of the corpses, the same ones that were taken to the amphitheater of the Riobamba Municipal Cemetery, for the law necropsy. The personnel of the Traffic Accident Investigation Service (SIAT) collected evidence that will help to determine the real causes of the road event. (25)

