TWO DETAINED WITH ALMOST 1 TON OF MARIJUANA IN COLONIA PIKY « Noticias cde

TWO DETAINED WITH ALMOST 1 TON OF MARIJUANA IN COLONIA PIKY

TWO DETAINED WITH ALMOST 1 TON OF MARIJUANA IN COLONIA PIKY

AMAMBAY (special envoy) The detainees were Santa Cruz Irala Escurra (50) residing in Concepción and Ever Javier González Báez, (26) who has an arrest warrant for Sexual Abuse of Children, has a history of Exposure to Danger in Native Land Transit of San Pedro del Ycuamandiyú.

Both were surprised inside a rural building, in Colonia Piky, Department of Amambay, where the herb was apparently grown and at the time of the intervention Irala Escurra and González Báez were guarding the place.

The Specialized Unit for the Fight against Drug Trafficking of the Public Ministry intervened in this procedure. The police-prosecutor delegation seized 977 kilos of allegedly pressed marijuana, distributed in 1,300 loaves. The intervention was carried out by personnel from the Pedro Juan Caballero Anti-Narcotics Department.

