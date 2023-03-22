Home News Two different robberies of motorcycle thieves in Cali
Two different robberies of motorcycle thieves in Cali

Two different robberies of motorcycle thieves in Cali

The motorcycle thieves do not give up with their thefts and misdeeds that have flogged Santiago from cali.

In this opportunity, a subject on a motorcycle intimidated a woman who was walking alone down a street in the Calima neighborhood, located in commune 4 northeast of Cali.

The victim tried to run or seek help, but the motorcycle thief shamelessly he got on his motorcycle to the platform to intimidate the affected woman and stealing the cell phone he had in his hand.

Having no other choice, the lady decides to hand it over. With fear she stretched out her arm and the thief snatched the device from her.

Another case of theft:

A citizen who arrived at his home and who was next to his truck, parked at Carrera 91 with Calle 45, in the Valle del Lili neighborhood, in commune 17 of the city, was intercepted by three individuals who were moving on two motorcycles.

One of the strangers is on the street and subdues him. He takes him by the neck and bends him, while his other two accomplices, also armed They take away your belongings.

They then fled on the two motorcycles, taking the victims’ belongings with them.

The authorities analyze the images from the sector’s security cameras and the statements of those affected to find those responsible.

