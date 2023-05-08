Two enemy informants were detained near Bakhmut and in Slovyansk

The security service exposed two more accomplices of the Russian aggressor, who were “sprinkling” the occupiers of the locations of the Defense Forces in the front and near-front areas of Donetsk region.

Among those detained is a resident of the Bakhmut district, who was collecting information for the enemy about the location of firing positions and the routes of movement of Ukrainian troops near the district center.

According to the SBU, she sent the received information to the militants of the “Wagner” PMC through her acquaintances who live in Russia, using the Telegram messenger for this purpose, and forwarded the intelligence in the form of audio messages and labels on electronic maps.

Another perpetrator was a resident of Slovyansk, who was in direct “communication” with a machine gunner of the occupation group of the Russian Federation on the eastern front. I met him through the Russian social network Odnoklasniki, banned in Ukraine.

A resident of Sloviansk was detained

On his instructions, she gave the invaders data on the movements of units of the Defense Forces near the city, and as a “bonus” – the coordinates of the local polyclinic and one of the schools.

The SBU officers detained both of the defendants while they were carrying out hostile tasks.

The women have already been informed of the suspicion and taken into custody.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

We will remind you that during a night attack in Kyiv, a suspicious man was spotted signaling someone with a flashlight.

