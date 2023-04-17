two errors condemned the verdiblanco!

Two children’s errors gave Bogotá FC the three points against Valledupar FC in the duel played this Sunday afternoon at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau for date 12 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Jhon Valencia and Marlon Torres capitalized on the ‘gifts’ of goalkeeper Weimar Asprilla and defender Gianfranco Orozco, respectively, to take the three points for the country’s capital.

It made it 1-0 at 45′, when defender David Álvarez headed the ball back to his goalkeeper, but he couldn’t control the ball, which the Bogotá striker took advantage of.

Precisely, Asprilla went from hero to villain, since minutes before he had saved his team with two impressive saves.

The 2-0 that settled the game was at 90+1 when Torres cut off a pass from defender Orozco and beat the vallenato goalkeeper.

The process of the game showed two teams that came out for the 3 points with the aim of getting to 8, in the case of the local, and to get closer to the group of qualifiers, in the case of the visitor.

However, after the opening of the scoring, the people of Bogotá dedicated themselves to taking care of the victory and managing the game, taking advantage of the despair of the Verdiblanco team that never found the goal of parity.

The team led by Julián Barragán lost a streak of 8 dates without losing. With 15 points, Valledupar is ninth in the championship as a result of 3 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses.

The “bogotanos” are 14 with 11 points as a result of 3 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses.

Next Thursday, Valledupar will have a tough outing in the country’s capital, against Fortaleza, in a key game for the Verdiblancas aspirations to qualify for the final home runs.

DATASHEET

Estadio: Armando Maestre Pavajeau Central: John Roldan of Tolima Date: 12 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament. Valledupar: Weimar Asprilla; Gilbert Parra, David Álvarez, Kevin Rivas, Joan Cajares, Brayan Sánchez, Arney Rocha, Wilber Bravo, Dairon Valencia, Jhonier Valencia, Misael Martínez. Coach: Julian Barragan. Bogota: lezcano; Caicedo, Cuesta, Valencia, Perez; Cuero, Salazar, Ore; Castro, Valencia, Cabezas. Coach: Cesar Torres. goals Jhon Valencia (45´) and Marlon Torres (90+1)

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN